Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $366,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after acquiring an additional 76,978 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,295.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,131 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

