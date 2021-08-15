Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $659,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,802 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after purchasing an additional 311,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 258,461 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

