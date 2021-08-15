Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 3,466 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of DT stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.82, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

