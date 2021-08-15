Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities to C$24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.57.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMU.UN opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.35. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.58 and a 1-year high of C$21.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.