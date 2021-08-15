Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for 1.3% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,997,000 after acquiring an additional 321,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

SUI stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $197.69. 299,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $199.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

