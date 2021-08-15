Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 793 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,746. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

