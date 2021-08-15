Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $155,370,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $39.16. 8,953,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

