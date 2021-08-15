Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Crown Castle International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $194.78. The stock had a trading volume of 778,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

