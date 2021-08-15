SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $20,321.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00128828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00153953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.08 or 1.00425023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.46 or 0.00876798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.94 or 0.07036732 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,027 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

