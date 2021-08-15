SVB Leerink Cuts iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $55.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

ITOS opened at $24.64 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $864.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

