SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,966,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,563. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 39.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 196.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $1,051,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $6,185,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

