Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVCBF shares. Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SVCBF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

