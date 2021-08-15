Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Up 1.3%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $533.50 and last traded at $533.50. Approximately 9 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $526.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Swiss Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.80.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

