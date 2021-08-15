Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDX. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $773.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

