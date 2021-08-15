Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $58,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,592 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $293.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

