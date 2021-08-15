Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYNT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Synthomer to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of Synthomer stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 551.50 ($7.21). The company had a trading volume of 474,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,263. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 293.40 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 525.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.