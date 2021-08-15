TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.29 ($30.93).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €29.08 ($34.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a twelve month high of €28.89 ($33.99). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.83.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.