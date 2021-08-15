Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TALS stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

TALS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

