TD Securities Raises CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CESDF. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

