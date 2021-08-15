TD Securities Trims New Gold (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$1.70

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by TD Securities to C$1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a C$2.20 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

Shares of NGD opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -20.40.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

