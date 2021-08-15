Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Acquires $138,496.89 in Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.
