Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Acquires $138,496.89 in Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

