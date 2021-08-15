Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 648.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Telos alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.