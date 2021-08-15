Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terminix Global Holdings Inc. provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Terminix, formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of TMX opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Terminix Global has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.44.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMX. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

