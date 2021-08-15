Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 72.1% in July

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 65,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.65. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

