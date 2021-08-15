Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $293.12 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.