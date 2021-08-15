Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $198.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

