Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,963,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

