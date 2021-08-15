Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.55 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,519 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $74.02 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 65.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

