Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 272 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $229.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $233.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.