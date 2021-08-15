TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 750 Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of ROUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. 8,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,514. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.