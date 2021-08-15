TFC Financial Management Sells 249 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TFC Financial Management trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.3% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.32. 2,200,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

