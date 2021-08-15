TFC Financial Management Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

TFC Financial Management trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $57.77. 1,273,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,155. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

