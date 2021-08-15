TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TFFP opened at $7.99 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFFP. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 2,166.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

