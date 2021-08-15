The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Shares of BNS opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 762,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 193,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 137,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 91,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.