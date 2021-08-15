The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 514.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 1.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.46. 6,357,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732,242. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

