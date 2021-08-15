The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of The Boston Beer worth $104,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 50.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 13.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $38,899,750. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $633.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $892.86. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $632.39 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.