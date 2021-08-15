The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.80 ($12.70) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.19. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

