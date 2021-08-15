The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

Shares of LON:GYM opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £498.97 million and a PE ratio of -12.16. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

