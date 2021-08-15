The Home Depot (HD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Home Depot to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HD stock opened at $331.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.35. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.44.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

