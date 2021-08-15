The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 31456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get The Honest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.