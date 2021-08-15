The Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Trading 6.6% Higher

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30.

The Hydropothecary Company Profile (CVE:THCX)

The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

