The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.6% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. 4,883,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

