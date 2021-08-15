The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 173.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,722 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $36,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after acquiring an additional 153,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.66. 901,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,047. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $307.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.62.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

