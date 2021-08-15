The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lessened by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 7.9% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 18.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.05. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

