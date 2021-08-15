The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 132,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 303,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 24.4% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NYSE:TJX opened at $70.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

