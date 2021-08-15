The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.88. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

