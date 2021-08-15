The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

