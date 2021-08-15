Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in FedEx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 56,934 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $277.18 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

