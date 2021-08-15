Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 16,270 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 253,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 84.7% during the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 21,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 70.2% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

