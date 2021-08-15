Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBON. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBON opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

